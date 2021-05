Month of May

Changes to the Indy 500 pace cars

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – Like most things with the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500, there have been changes to the pace cars.

Corvettes will pace the big race and there have been some modifications to the vehicles.

Scott Sander talked to Scott Marshall, a Yellow Shirt, and learned about some of those changes to the car, including the placement of the car’s engine.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.