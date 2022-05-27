Month of May

Colton Herta crashes during Carb Day practice, car lands upside down

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — IndyCar driver Colton Herta suffered a bad crash during Friday’s practice for the Indianapolis 500.

Herta lost control and hit the outside wall, then the car inverted end-over-end. He walked away from the car and did not appear not seriously hurt in the crash.

Herta is sixth in the IndyCar standings.

The Andretti Autosport driver was 25th-fastest during qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

Herta, the son of former IndyCar driver Bryan Herta, is a rising star in the series. Just 22, he finished fifth in the IndyCar standings in 2021, winning three races.

He won the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on May 14.

Earlier in the afternoon, rookie David Malukas crashed after making contact with Santino Ferrucci.