Coolers, CamelBaks not allowed in Snake Pit at Indy 500

A fan dances to music in the "Snake Pit" concert area before Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Snake Pit is back for 2022 Indianapolis 500 but changes are being made.

Coolers, CamelBaks and “other similar water containers” are not allowed into the concert area, according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Attendees will be allowed to bring a one-liter sized container that must be sealed or empty. Hydration stations will be on site.

“Coolers will not be permitted inside the Snake Pit gates in order to maximize fan safety and overall guest experience. Complimentary water hydration stations will be available for concert attendees to ensure everyone stays hydrated.” Amanda Stanley, Director of Communications for Indianapolis Motor Speedway

In a Friday tweet, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said the change was due to space issues. Coolers will still be allowed into the facility.

I’ve said this a lot. We are NOT banning coolers! One of my favorite things is asking people what they bring each year. Part of the tradition. We are not allowing them in Snake Pit as they become an issue in the enclosed space. https://t.co/dlEP758mid — J. Douglas Boles (@jdouglas4) February 11, 2022

In recent years, the Snake Pit has featured EDM (electronic dance music) concerts in a music festival-type setting. Performers for this year have not yet been announced.

Snake Pit concerts were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Snake Pit wristbands are on sale now.

This year’s Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 29.

IndyCar kicks off the 2022 season Feb. 27 in St. Petersburg, Florida.