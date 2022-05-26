Month of May

Country Star Blake Shelton named Grand Marshal of Indianapolis 500

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 22: Singer and television personality Blake Shelton gives the command to start engine prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

SPEEDWAY, Ind (WISH) — Beloved country music star Blake Shelton will serve as this year’s grand marshal of the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The duties of the grand marshal include giving the traditional command to drivers to report to their cars during official pre-race ceremonies. Shelton will also don the Indy 500 red carpet.

“Blake is a country music powerhouse and good friend of motorsports fans everywhere,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “For both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC, his winning energy will be a perfect fit for the intensity of ‘The Greatest Spectacle of Racing.’”

Race day is this Sunday, May 29.