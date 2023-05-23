Crowd of 200,000 expected at AES 500 Festival Parade

Parade workers manage a float in the 500 Festival Parade in downtown Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/500 Festival)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least 200,000 people are expected to line the streets of downtown Indianapolis on Saturday for the 2023 AES 500 Festival Parade, organizers say.

The theme of the 2023 parade, “Fueling May,” is a celebration of the people, traditions, history, and memories that bring the Month of May to life.

Now in its 67th year, the iconic race-weekend tradition will feature spectacular floats, larger-than-life balloon characters, everyday heroes, celebrities, marching bands from across the country, and the 33 drivers that will compete in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

The parade’s VIP list includes Gov. Eric Holcomb, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Grand Marshal and 1972 Olympic gold medalist Frank Shorter, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles, and players from the Indy Eleven.

The fun will begin at 11:45 a.m. Saturday in downtown Indy, with the parade set to start at noon.

Parade tickets are still available online. Prices range from $25 – $45.

Visit the 500 Festival website to learn more and plan your day in advance.

Street closures

A number of streets in downtown Indianapolis will be shut down for the parade, with some street closures beginning as early as 10 a.m. Friday.