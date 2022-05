Month of May

Dalton Kellett crashes during Indianapolis 500 practice

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — IndyCar driver Dalton Kellett crashed during practice Monday afternoon.

Kellett was okay after the crash, getting out of the car on his own after crashing in turn one.

Kellett starts 29th for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Kellett is currently 26th in the IndyCar standings.

He is in his third season of driving for A. J. Foyt Enterprises.