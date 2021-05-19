Month of May

Danica Patrick to lead cars to green flag at the 105th Indianapolis 500

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Danica Patrick attends the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Danica Patrick will lead the field of cars to the green flag at the 105th Indianapolis 500 on May 30.

The motorsports icon will drive the 2021 mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible to lead the field of 33 cars, according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I am very honored to drive the Corvette Stingray Pace Car this year at the Indy 500. It is even more special because of the past year we have all endured, and it will be so nice to see fans back in the stands,” Patrick said in a press release sent to News 8 on Wednesday. “I have always loved Chevy vehicles, and the Corvette convertible is such a beautiful car. Maybe they will let me drive it home!”

The car will be the first Corvette convertible since 2008 to pace the race, according to IMS.

“We’re happy to welcome back Danica to the place where she made motorsports history as the first female driver to lead ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release sent to News 8.