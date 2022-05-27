Month of May

Rookie David Malukas crashes during Carb Day practice

by: Kyle Bloyd
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Rookie driver David Malukas crashed during Friday’s practice for the Indianapolis 500.

The 20-year-old Lithuanian-American rookie hit the wall after a slight bump from Santino Ferrucci.

Malukas was able to get out of his car after the crash, which occurred in turn one at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The crash occurred with about 45 minutes of practice time remaining.

Malukas races for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports and is 19th in the points standings.

Malukas and Ferrucci both start in row five on Sunday.

Ferrucci was penalized for the crash and was forced to sit out for the final twenty minutes of practice.

