Discover the legacy of the Indy 500 at IMSM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Race fans now have an opportunity to immerse themselves in the history of the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. IMSM offers a journey through 107 years of racing culture by highlighting the race’s early years and what’s happening now.

The current displays, including the Winners Gallery’- a collection display of winning race cars, ‘Second,’ and ‘Traditions,’ offer a captivating glimpse into the triumphs and traditions that have shaped the race.

The Borg-Warner Trophy is also on display. In addition, visitors can delve into the captivating stories of Hoosier-born drivers and other exhibits.

Daily tours are available from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with six people per group and panoramic views from the facility’s rooftop.

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 28.