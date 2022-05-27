Don’t count Montoya out, he’s only at Indianapolis to win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya is back for the seventh time and he’s an enigma in the field. He has not tried much in the lead-up to Sunday’s race.
The 46-year-old Colombian says not to underestimate him. He says he’s only at Indy because he believes he can win.
Montoya will start 30th on Sunday in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.
McLaren announced plans Thursday to build a multi-million dollar IndyCar facility in Whitestown, which the team says will allow it to field three full-time entries in the NTT IndyCar Series.