Month of May

Don’t count Montoya out, he’s only at Indianapolis to win

Juan Pablo Montoya, of Colombia, watches from the pit area during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya is back for the seventh time and he’s an enigma in the field. He has not tried much in the lead-up to Sunday’s race.

The 46-year-old Colombian says not to underestimate him. He says he’s only at Indy because he believes he can win.

Montoya will start 30th on Sunday in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.

McLaren announced plans Thursday to build a multi-million dollar IndyCar facility in Whitestown, which the team says will allow it to field three full-time entries in the NTT IndyCar Series.