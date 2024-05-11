Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Don’t miss IndyCar’s Sonsio Grand Prix at IMS

Sonsio Grand Prix is today at IMS

by: Colin Baillie
Posted: / Updated:

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH)– It’s race day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

The NTT IndyCar Series will hit the road course Saturday afternoon for the Sonsio Grand Prix.

Fans still have an opportunity to head to the track, grab a seat in the stands or on a spectator mound, and watch the stars of IndyCar battle it out before on-track activity moves to the oval.

The Sonsio Grand Prix begins at 3:30 p.m.

Will Power and Scott Dixon have a history of dominating the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course but last year’s winner, Alex Palou, will start from the pole.

IMS President Doug Boles says Saturday’s event is a great way to get younger people interested in the sport.

“If you’re a fan, a parent, you come in, you get a GA ticket, sit on the spectator mounds. You can bring all those 15 and under — you can pack them in your car and bring them in for free. We want this to be family-friendly. We want it to be easy for families to come and you can bring your own cooler, too, if you’d like.” 

Tickets for the Sonsio Grand Prix and other Month of May activities can be purchased at IMS.com.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan...
Sports /
Indianapolis to host first Black...
Local News /
Prince William says Kate’s ‘doing...
International News /
U.S. car thieves can’t stop...
National News /
Amish youth have a rite...
National News /
Fast food joints are charging...
Focus on Food Stories /
Indiana Grown: E-Love’s Garden
Local News /
IMPD: 2 killed in overnight...
Crime Watch 8 /