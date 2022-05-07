Month of May

Downtown Indianapolis roads close ahead of 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time since 2019, the OneAmerica 500 Festival Indy Mini-Marathon is back.

The Indy Mini is expected to draw 20,000 runners, and the 5K should have 3,000 runners on downtown Indianapolis streets on Saturday morning and afternoon.

Lindsay Labas, vice president of marketing and communications for the 500 Festival, said, “We’re all very anxious to have the race back. I know the city is happy to have people back on the streets of downtown Indianapolis.”

It’s the first in-person race during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning early Saturday morning, leading up to the race, several roads will be closed.

New York and Ohio Streets are already closed until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Washington, Senate and Illinois streets are already closed until about 10 a.m. Saturday. A portion of Washington street will reopen at 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

Early Friday evening, West Street was closed from Washington Street up to Vermont Street. It will remain closed until about 2 p.m. Saturday.