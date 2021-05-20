Month of May

Drivers penalized after photo shoot nearly causes crash during Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WISH) — Three drivers with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will lose track time on Fast Friday after their Thursday photo op nearly caused a crash during Indianapolis 500 practice.

Takuma Sato, Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci will be penalized for 30 minutes on Friday due to “improper conduct,” News 8’s Olivia Ray learned from IndyCar. Rahal is News 8’s driver analyst for the Month of May.

IndyCar cracking down on the Rahal Letterman Lanigan trio for this morning’s photo op incident involving Colton Herta.



They’ll be penalized for 30 minutes tomorrow due to the “improper conduct.” // @WISH_TV | #indy500 — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) May 20, 2021

Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin nearly crashed Thursday trying to avoid the on-track stunt.

The track opened as scheduled for practice and defending race winner Sato slowed alongside Indy 500 teammates Rahal and Ferrucci for a three-wide photo opportunity on Indy’s frontstretch.

McLaughlin saw the three RLL cars had slowed to a crawl ahead of him and adjusted his speed accordingly as he drove through the fourth turn. But Herta was completely unaware and had to quickly dive inside of McLaughlin alongside the wall to avoid a full collision.

Both Herta and McLaughlin immediately returned to pit lane for repairs, with Herta estimating he’d miss at least an hour of practice.

“I’m doing 220 (mph) and coming through the corner and these idiots are doing 170, it’s just ridiculous,” Herta said.

McLaughlin spoke with Herta after.

“The Rahal cars were trying to get a nice little photo and I just checked up, and Colton came through and he caught me very quickly and it’s hard to check-up,” McLaughlin said. “I don’t really know what happened. It’s the first lap of the morning.”

RLL did not immediately respond to questions regarding the three cars staging for a photo on a hot track.