Ericsson unveils new Indy 500 banner at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Marcus Ericsson checked another item off his bucket list Monday as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway unveiled his Indy 500 banner in honor of his win in 2022.

“Everyone has to see this every day in the month of May, and from now, really. So it’s super cool! That’s the thing with winning the Indy 500 – it’s the win that keeps on giving,” Ericcson said.

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 is less than 62 days away, and it’s getting more real for defending champ.

Ericcson says it’s a “pinch yourself” moment, and there have been many since winning the 500. “It’s a very special day. I’ve never seen my face that big, that’s for sure,” Ericcson said with a laugh.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles said, “This is a very special moment for us. When we get to this point when everything is just counting down to the Indy 500, and you get the champion out here to see his face, the face that all his competitors have to see every day when they come in the entire month of May, it’s really exciting. It just really helps get things going.”

“I’ve never seen my face this big before!”@Ericsson_Marcus said today was a “pinch me” moment for him – although his first thought was how he didn’t shave in the photo. Hear from the defending champ, tonight on @WISH_TV! pic.twitter.com/UIzaHOIVRP — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) March 27, 2023

It’s been almost a year since Ericsson drank the milk and cemented his name in history at IMS. Moments like this, seeing his face above Gate 2, make him want to do it all over again.

“All the things that I’ve got to experience and do are memories that I’m going to have for the rest of my life. So I’m really, really thankful for that. It’s going to be more now that the countdown is on for the next 500, and I’m just excited and try to enjoy every moment,” Ericcson said.

He’s been enjoying this season so far. Ericsson won the season opener in St. Petersburg on March 5.

Ericcson says that gave another boost of confidence for him and is ready to drive that confidence into the month of May.

Ericcson said, “We’re on a roll here, but we’re not going to relax. We’re going to keep working hard. We know the other people are trying to beat us so keep our heads high and push hard. But we have confidence and we know we can be right up there and win races.”