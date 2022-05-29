Month of May

Fan skips HS graduation to extend family’s Indy 500 streak to 70 years

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — For some families, there is absolutely nothing that will break the tradition of showing up to the Indianapolis 500.

News 8’s Kylie Conway spoke to a man who was missing his high school graduation to attend the Indianapolis 500.

Hanks Edwards say his family has been at the track for 70 consecutive races, 2020 notwithstanding.

“My Grandpa started it in the ’40s and then my dad brought it through and then now I’m doing it,” Edwards said.

