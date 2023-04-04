Fans can purchase shuttle bus tickets for Indy 500 race day

The Wing and Wheel Logo on display during the practice session for the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 on May 19, 2022, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fans are in luck this year as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be making things easier and quicker to experience the Indianapolis 500 on race day.

IMS will be offering round-trip shuttle services fans can purchase providing safe and stress-free travel to the Indy 500, according to a release.

The shuttle will depart from the Indianapolis International Airport or downtown Indianapolis and arrive at the Main Gate parking lot located across from Gate 2 on 16th Street. Shuttles will begin departing with 50 laps to go and continue two hours after the checkered flag.

Guests that have shuttle tickets will return to the Main Gate parking lot to return to their original pick-up location. Guests will continue to have access until everyone has returned to their pick-up point.

All customers must hold a shuttle pass to ride. A round-trip ticket from either downtown Indy or IND airport will be $50.

The race is set to begin on Sunday, May 28.