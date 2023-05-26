Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Fans take over the Brickyard for Carb Day

by: Lakyn McGee
Posted: / Updated:

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Race fans were at the gates of Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early on Friday, lined up and ready for Carb Day well before the gates opened at 8 a.m.

General admission tickets are $40 and children 15 and under get in free.

If you’re headed to the track, leave your cash at home. All IMS concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year.

Visit the IMS website for more Carb Day details.

Carb Day Schedule

  • 8 a.m.: Gates Open
  • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Final Practice
  • 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Pit Stop Challenge
  • 3:30 p.m.: Gates open for Miller Lite Carb Day Concert
  • 4 p.m.: Miller Lite Carb Day Concert with headliner Bryan Adams

Where to Park

Limited free parking is located in Lot 7 (North 40) and Lot 7 (North 40) for ADA.

Paid parking is $20 in Lot 1B, Lot 2, Lot 3G, and Main Gate, and $75 in Gate off of Crawfordsville Road, while supplies last.

Visit the IMS website for more parking information.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

After yearslong delay, DEA revokes...
National News /
National 529 Day: Funding your...
Education /
Katherine Legge ‘racing for’ Stefan...
Month of May /
Workingman’s Friend still serving giant...
Local News /
Friday’s business headlines
Business /
3 healthy kittens born to...
National News /
Debt limit negotiators under pressure...
National News /
Passenger opens exit door during...
International News /