Fans take over the Brickyard for Carb Day

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Race fans were at the gates of Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early on Friday, lined up and ready for Carb Day well before the gates opened at 8 a.m.

General admission tickets are $40 and children 15 and under get in free.

If you’re headed to the track, leave your cash at home. All IMS concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year.

Visit the IMS website for more Carb Day details.

Carb Day Schedule

8 a.m.: Gates Open

Gates Open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Final Practice

Final Practice 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Pit Stop Challenge

Pit Stop Challenge 3:30 p.m. : Gates open for Miller Lite Carb Day Concert

: Gates open for Miller Lite Carb Day Concert 4 p.m.: Miller Lite Carb Day Concert with headliner Bryan Adams

Where to Park

Limited free parking is located in Lot 7 (North 40) and Lot 7 (North 40) for ADA.

Paid parking is $20 in Lot 1B, Lot 2, Lot 3G, and Main Gate, and $75 in Gate off of Crawfordsville Road, while supplies last.

Visit the IMS website for more parking information.