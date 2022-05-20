Month of May

‘Fast Friday’ to prep teams, drivers for Indianapolis 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fast Friday is the last full day of practice before the qualifying weekend. All the drivers in this year’s Indianapolis 500 have been on the track since early this week and will hit the accelerator again today.

The 33 drivers will get their long-awaited, three-day power boost, setting them up for qualifying Saturday and Sunday. At practice Tuesday and Thursday, most teams were content to work in traffic on race set-ups and posted fast laps near 226 or 227 mph. Wednesday’s session was rained out. Friday series officials will add about 90 horsepower to each driver’s car. The extra boost could lead to four-lap qualifying averages in the 230s.

The practice charts will offer the best look at who might claim the coveted front row for the Indianapolis 500, and the on-track speeds will thrill fans.

Gates open at 10:00 a.m. and practice starts at noon.

To order a ticket, click here. All children under 15 are admitted free.