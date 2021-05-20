Month of May

Ferrucci sent to downtown hospital after crash during Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Santino Ferrucci crashed during Thursday afternoon practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the first major incident on the track leading up to the May 30 Indianapolis 500.

News 8’s Charlie Clifford and Olivia Ray said the 22-year-old on the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team was being evaluated at the track’s medical center. He was unable to put weight on his left leg as he was helped from the wrecked No. 45 car, which received heavy damage to its left rear.

Dr. Geoffrey L. Billows, medical director at the speedway, said Ferrucci was taken to a downtown hospital for imaging to his lower left leg, but he was walking and bearing weight. Billows said the injury was not significant, although a decision on whether Ferrucci can get on the track Friday would be made later.

“I’m told he’s in good spirits,” Clifford tweeted.

The crash happened in Turn 2 after 4 p.m. Thursday. Practice was to continue at the track through 6 p.m.

Fast Friday practice will run from noon-6 p.m. Friday. Qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 will be Saturday and Sunday.

Photo shoot nearly causes crash during Indy 500 practice

IndyCar drivers Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin made contact during the first lap of Indianapolis 500 practice on May 20, 2021. (Provided Image/IMS)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A photo opportunity for Rahal Letterman Lanigan caused the first hiccup in preparations for the Indianapolis 500 when Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin nearly crashed Thursday trying to avoid the on-track stunt.

The track opened as scheduled for practice and defending race winner Takuma Sato slowed alongside Indy 500 teammates Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci for a three-wide photo opportunity on Indy’s frontstretch.

McLaughlin saw the three RLL cars had slowed to a crawl ahead of him and adjusted his speed accordingly as he drove through the fourth turn. But Herta was completely unaware and had to quickly dive inside of McLaughlin alongside the wall to avoid a full collision.

Both Herta and McLaughlin immediately returned to pit lane for repairs, with Herta estimating he’d miss at least an hour of practice.

“I’m doing 220 (mph) and coming through the corner and these idiots are doing 170, it’s just ridiculous,” Herta said.

McLaughlin spoke with Herta after.

“The Rahal cars were trying to get a nice little photo and I just checked up, and Colton came through and he caught me very quickly and it’s hard to check-up,” McLaughlin said. “I don’t really know what happened. It’s the first lap of the morning.”

IndyCar and RLL did not immediately respond to questions regarding the three cars staging for a photo on a hot track.