Firestone talks tires for Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — News 8 learns more about the proper tire design needed for the Indianapolis 500.

Hanna Mordoh speaks with Firestone to find out the engineering behind the IndyCar tires.

According to Firestone, each team will have about 10 sets of tires that they’ll use during the race. They might use eight sets, but they will have about 10 in the pit box. Firestone tires are specifically designed to meet the demands of this racetrack. It is something that Firestone has developed over the years. Firestone engineers, compounds and scientists put a lot of work in and each tire is different.

There is a left side or right side tire. Right side tires are super durable, Firestone said. The left side tire gives you back grip and they will go speed of 230 mph.

Find out the science behind the tires by watching the video above.