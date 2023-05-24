Search
Former Indy 500 winner back in race for first time since 2021

by: Andrew Chernoff
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2023 Indianapolis 500 will feature nine former winners of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

One of those drivers is back after not being a part of the race in 2022. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s Ryan Hunter-Reay won the Indy 500 in 2014 with Andretti Autosport.

“It’s nice that we’re back here doing this,” Hunter-Reay said Wednesday.

Prior to 2022, Hunter-Reay had raced in every Indy 500 since 2008.

“It was very strange being here,” Hunter-Reay said. “Last year, I worked with Juncos (Racing), kind of consulting with them, being at the track every day. But it was just strange not going and finding a car and sitting in it and going and driving it (aggressively). So that was the oddest part on race day, not having a car to sit in and go race that race that means the most to me.”

Hunter-Reay said he got a different perspective while not being in a car for the Indy 500 in 2022. “It’s nice to see how another team operated, and I was able to give my thoughts and my suggestions to them and work with them.”

The 2023 race will be the first time that Hunter-Reay has driven for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in the Indy 500. Hunter-Reay will start 18th in Sunday’s race.

Hunter-Reay and Katherine Legge are the only drivers in the field, other than the four rookies, who did not start in the race in 2022.

