Holiday weekend and Indy 500 boosting local businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Memorial Day weekend, along with Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, are expected to bring a lot of people from around the world to the Indy area.

Hoosiers and visitors have a chance to support these small businesses, in hopes to boost the local economy and celebrate the month of May.

News 8’s Amicia Ramsey visited different small businesses Thursday as they prepared for the weekend ahead.

Juice Remedy is a cold press juice, protein, and shake bar located at 82nd Street on Indy’s northeast side.

Crystal Usher owns the business with her husband, Brad. The Ushers established their business in 2019 from their kitchen table, and by 2020, they launched the healthy juice bar.

On Thursday morning, the duo worked to stock their fridges with the number one selling drink, “Remedy,” and Crystal Usher showed viewers how to make it.

Next, News 8 visited Punkin’s Pies Sweet Treats, located at the Amp Indy.

Owner Joanna Wilson told News 8 she started making sweet potato pie and the businesses began flourishing.

Wilson took home the people’s choice award at Zoobilation 2022 and will be serving some of her sweet treats this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Wilson tells News 8 that customers can pick up some of her race day-themed sweets at Amp Indy or at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.