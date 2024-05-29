How long can a fan stay at IMS after Indy 500? Content creator finds out

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 was on Sunday. For the 2nd year in a row Josef Newgarden won the iconic race.

More than 300,000 people were estimated to have gone to the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

One of those people was a content creator known as @GfedGoCrazy on social media. He’s known for trying to stay at sporting events for as long as he can after the event is over.

He shared what made his nearly three-hour stay at IMS after the race so special.