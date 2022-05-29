Month of May

IMPD keeps fans safe at the Indianapolis 500

by: Alexis Mitchell
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — News 8 spoke with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Sunday morning in concern of fan safety for the big day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“So far we’re doing good. We’ve got a number of people out here today with different divisions that are doing a spectacular job of keeping things safe and we’re ready for this great day,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor says.

According to Chief Taylor, IMPD works with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indiana State Police. “It goes on really pretty smoothly. They have done this for a lot of years and it’s always been a great event,” Taylor said.

