Month of May

IMS President: ‘When the sun comes up on race day morning, it’s time to go’

SPEEDWAY, Ind (WISH) — How excited is Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles for race day? He has not slept in 48 hours.

“When the sun comes up, and the cannon goes off in the morning on race day morning, you just know that it’s time to go.” said Boles.

Due to the pandemic, IMS has not seen a full crowd in almost three years. This year, there’s a familiar feeling in the air that has both Boles and fans happy to be back in full force. Even with race day traffic, it’s still a special day.

“This feels like a race day, and just getting to see the smiling faces and the people that want to be here. I’m hearing some of the traffic complaints, so I know that it’s a race day. We got all 325,000 people going to be here. It’s gonna be a lot of fun. If there’s one great complaint, right? It’s that there’s traffic. That’s a good thing.” said Boles.