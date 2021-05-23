Month of May

IMS set for day 2 of Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway is welcoming fans back for the second day of qualifying on Sunday.

The top nine drivers from Saturday’s qualifying will battle again to determine who will sit on the pole for the May 30 race.

IMS will have cleaning and sanitation processes in place, with hand sanitizer and washing stations available.

Face masks must be worn at the track. There will not be temperature screenings upon entry, but there will be vaccinations for spectators available at first aid stations located inside gates 1, 6 and 9.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased for $20 online or by walking up at the gates. Digital tickets can be accessed on the IMS app or through the web browser.

All concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year. Tap-to-pay phone payments are accepted as well as credit and debit transactions.

Paid public parking is $10 at the main gate and lot 2. It is $20 for gate 1. Free parking is available in lot 7. There is no in-field parking in May.