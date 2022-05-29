Month of May

Indiana State Police at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, fans security and safety

by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police keep fans safe and secure at the Indianapolis 500.

Indiana State Police Superintendent, Doug Carter, spoke with News 8 regarding security measures for fans at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The biggest thing that I can say to everybody as we work really really hard to interact with all the people that are here and we’re going to be almost 400,000 people today. We’ve done this for so long. The traffic points and locations inside the track and those other responsibilities were use to. So this is really about interaction and we ask people, if you see something, say something to one of us. If something seems unusal, just let us know,” Carter says.

“With IMPD and Speedway P. D. we’ve got a really good group of people that care deeply about this. The eyes of the world are on the city of Indianapolis, and we want to make it a great experience. for everybody,” Carter says.

See who Carter picked today for his favorite driver by watching the video above.

