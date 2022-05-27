Month of May

Indianapolis 500 to air live Peacock, but not on local TV

ANKARA, TURKEY - DECEMBER 26: A logo of Peacock video streaming service is seen on December 26, 2019 in Ankara, Turkey. (Photo by Mustafa Murat Kaynak/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The running of the 106th Indianapolis 500 will be available to viewers on NBC streaming service Peacock, but not on local TV broadcasts.

The race will be offered on Peacock’s Premium tier to stream, available to purchase for $4.99 per month.

The race is typically not aired live in central Indiana but runs Sunday night on tape delay.

The race has only aired live in Central Indiana a handful of times.

It aired during the pandemic in 2020 when no fans were allowed inside of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and 2021 when attendance was limited. In 2016, the race was aired live due to a sellout. Prior to that, the race had been blacked out in central Indiana since 1951.

A technology called geofencing allows streamers to embargo content based on location. IMS officials say they expect Peacock to have geofencing capabilities in time for the 2023 race.

Race day is Sunday, May 29.