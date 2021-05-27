Month of May

Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast live on TV in central Indiana for 2nd year in row

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the second year in a row, the Indianapolis 500 will air live on TV to central Indiana due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Thursday afternoon that it will show the Indianapolis 500 live on television, not delaying it for local broadcast until later Sunday night. The decision came after the sale of all 135,000 tickets for the race, which will have only 40% capacity due to local coronavirus restrictions.

The 2020 race was delayed from May to August because of the pandemic and aired across central Indiana because fans were banned from the stands to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Before 2020, the 2016 race was offered live locally after all tickets for the 100th running were sold. Prior to 2016, it had been 66 years since the Indianapolis 500 aired in real time in central Indiana.

News 8 will present “Daybreak Race Day” from 5 a.m.-noon Sunday on WISH-TV.

Statement