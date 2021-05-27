Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast live on TV in central Indiana for 2nd year in row

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the second year in a row, the Indianapolis 500 will air live on TV to central Indiana due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Thursday afternoon that it will show the Indianapolis 500 live on television, not delaying it for local broadcast until later Sunday night. The decision came after the sale of all 135,000 tickets for the race, which will have only 40% capacity due to local coronavirus restrictions.
The 2020 race was delayed from May to August because of the pandemic and aired across central Indiana because fans were banned from the stands to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Before 2020, the 2016 race was offered live locally after all tickets for the 100th running were sold. Prior to 2016, it had been 66 years since the Indianapolis 500 aired in real time in central Indiana.
News 8 will present “Daybreak Race Day” from 5 a.m.-noon Sunday on WISH-TV.
- Here’s every Indianapolis 500 broadcast we could find
- POLL: Who will win the 2021 Indianapolis 500?
- Maskless Indianapolis 500 fans during qualifying raise concerns about race day
- The moments that made us Indy 500 fans for life
- More coverage of Month of May
Statement
“We’ve hit our capacity for this year’s Indianapolis 500 and look forward to hosting 135,000 fans at the world’s largest sporting event since the pandemic began. We’re thrilled to welcome fans ‘Back Home Again’ and appreciate our loyal customers and their continued support.
“With no more tickets available and 40 percent of venue capacity reached, we have decided to lift the local broadcast delay for this year’s race. Central Indiana spectators will be able to tune in on NBC beginning at 11 a.m. We look forward to an exciting and historic edition of the Indy 500 this weekend.”Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Twitter