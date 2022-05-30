Month of May

Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson earns $3.1M from record purse of $16M

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 30: Marcus Ericsson of Sweden driver of the #8 Team Chip Ganassi Racing poses during the 106th Indianapolis 500 champion's portraits at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson earns $3.1 million for his win on Sunday, while second-place finisher Pato O’Ward took home $1 million.

This year’s total purse of $16,000,2000 shattered the previous purse record set back in 2008 of $14,400,000. Average payout for drivers this year was a cool $485,000.

“The Indianapolis 500 is the greatest race in the world, and these drivers lay it all on the line for a chance to drink the winner’s milk and kiss the famous Yard of Bricks,” Roger Penske said. “This year’s record-setting purse is reflective of their tireless pursuit of history and the world-class talent they display on every lap.”

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson earned Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year, adding a $50,000 bonus to his take home prize of $207,900.

The 325,000 fans in attendance on Sunday made this year’s race the largest-attended single-day sporting event in the world since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.