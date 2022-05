Month of May

Indianapolis Motor Speedway race delayed

LATEST: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is ready to welcome fans back to their seats at 3:40 p.m.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indy Lights Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been postponed due to weather in the area, officials say.

IMS officials say to re-enter the facility patrons will be required to present their ticket to get back in.

According to IMS, the grid walk for the GMR Grand Prix has been cancelled due to weather.