Dixon takes Indy 500 pole with fastest qualifying run in history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Scott Dixon made history as the second fastest four-lap average in race history in the final round, qualifying at 234.046 mph in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Dixon earned $100,000 for the NTT P1 Award. This is the second year he has qualified as the fastest in race history

He is one shy of four-time Indy winner Rick Mears for the most poles in the history of the Indy 500.

“That’s what this place is about; it’s so amazing,” Dixon said. “It’s crazy. This PNC Bank No. 9 crew and Honda, they brought it today. Just so happy for everybody.”

Dixon opened the two rounds of qualifying by leading the Top 12 qualifying session for the 12 quickest drivers during qualifying on Saturday.

