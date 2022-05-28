Month of May

Indy 500 race fan brings inflatable pub with a band to Coke Lot

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — If you’re in the Coke Lot this year in advance of the Indianapolis 500, you might meet John Nevin at Jake’s Pub.

It’s an inflatable, portable pub with deep Irish roots and, once a year, it comes to Indiana.

“Jake was my dad, and when he was back in Ireland he owned a bunch of pubs and he called everyone ‘Jake,’ men, women, children,” Nevin said Friday as he and other fans gathered for Sunday’s 106th running of what’s called “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Jake is no longer alive, but Nevin said his father’s legacy is known by Indy 500 fans far and wide, partially because of the pub.

“Yeah, we’re self-sufficient out here. We have everything: our own port-a-potties, our own bar. It doesn’t get any better than that,” Nevin said.

Turns out, it does get better. As if the bar wasn’t enough, Nevin brought his own band all the way from Florida. He met the pair called Audio Orchid while on vacation, and said their sound is something Speedway had to hear.

Band member John Silvestri said, “We just kept in touch, and he said, ‘This next one is on, come up,’ and we said, ‘All right, let’s do it baby.’”

The two rented a recreational vehicle and hit the road. Seventeen hours later, they landed in the Coke Lot to play a gig they’ll never forget.

“You know it seems like this is the most proper place to be,” Silvestri said.

Band member Ryan Thompson added, “It’s definitely a spectacle: a lot of classy, classy people; some nice attire.”

While the concert venue may not be traditional, it’s certainly memorable and, for Nevin, that’s all that matters.

“You know, started out with a little tent, and got a little bigger. Got tired of the tent, got into the RV, and just grew and grew and grew, and then the pub, and now I have the band,” Nevin said.

The band will be out all weekend and Nevin said anyone can stop by to listen!