Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden takes official winner photos

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 2023 Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden and his team were out on the Yard of Bricks Monday morning to take their official winner photos.

The 107th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” had race fans at the edge of their seat as Newgarden edged out the defending race winner, Marcus Ericsson, in a dramatic finish.

Take a look at these winning photos! 📷

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 29: Josef Newgarden, driver of the #2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet, poses for a photo with his team during the 107th Indianapolis 500 champion’s portraits at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 29, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

