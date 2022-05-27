Month of May

Indy Eleven to face off against New Mexico United on ‘500 Eve’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time ever, Indy Eleven will play in conjunction to the conclusion of the AES 500 Festival Parade on Saturday, adding excitement to this weekend.

In collaboration with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indy Eleven will don race-themed uniforms with race-themed merchandise available for fans at the game when they face off against the New Mexico United at Carroll Stadium.

Demand is expected to be high for the specially made merchandise.

“These will be available only at our game starting tomorrow at 4 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. If you want one of these bad boys, I cannot suggest highly enough to arrive at three, because they will be gone.” said Senior Director of Communications and Marketing John Koluder.

Even tailgate festivities will be 500-themed.

“Brickyard Battalion will open their tailgate at Lot B, and they’ll do their B. Y. B. 500 tricycle race. We have a dozen tricycles, like adult tricycles that we’ve, in partnership, helped them acquire over the years. It’s fun, but once you get out of the race, they are a little gung-ho about it. It’s fun. They encourage it–it’s not just for brickyard battalion members either.” said Koluder

With a weekend full of events downtown, the boys in blue are looking to pack Carroll Stadium to continue the festivities with a win against New Mexico. Tickets will be $11.11 at the box office, down from their typical cost of $25.

This game will be available on MyINDY-TV 23 on Saturday, May 28 at 4 p.m.

