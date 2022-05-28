Month of May

IndyCar clears Colton Herta to race in Indy 500 after crash

Colton Herta crashes in the first turn during the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Joe Watts)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colton Herta has been cleared to drive in the Indianapolis 500.

The decision comes a day after he flipped end-over-end in a harrowing crash.

The Andretti Autosport driver walked out of the infield care center uninjured Friday but required further evaluation before getting the green light to race.

Andretti Autosport posted on Twitter that Herta “has been officially cleared by IndyCar medical” to participate in Sunday’s Indy 500.

His crash with 25 minutes remaining in “Carb Day” destroyed the No. 26 car and forced his team to scramble to get a backup ready. He will start 25th in IndyCar’s premier event.