IndyCar driver Hinchcliffe to step back from full-time role in series

James Hinchcliffe, of Canada, talks with the media after he did not qualify for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe won’t race full-time in the series in 2022.

Hinchcliffe made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

“With a decade plus of incredible memories in the bank, I am happy to announce I am stepping away from full time IndyCar competition,” Hinchcliffe wrote. “This is by no means a retirement from racing! If anything, this decision has freed me up to dip my toes into other forms of motorsport and explore other interests and opportunities. More on that coming soon!”

Hinchcliffe raced a partial schedule in 2020, competing in six races for Andretti Autosport and finishing 23rd in the series. He took on a full-time schedule in 2021 with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, finishing 20th.

Hinchcliffe came close to death following a crash while practicing for the 2015 Indianapolis 500. He missed the rest of the season. He took pole position when qualifying for the 2016 Indianapolis 500.

He has six wins on his IndyCar record with his most recent being in 2018.