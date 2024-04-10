It’s gonna be May: IMS hosting Indy 500 open test

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — IndyCar Series drivers and teams are back on the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to prepare for next month’s Indianapolis 500.

Wednesday marks 45 days until the Indy 500. In preparation for race day, IMS is hosting an open test Wednesday and Thursday.

All cars took an install lap to get a feel for their cars and the track surface around 9 a.m.

Veterans can stay out on the track after the install lap until 11 a.m. After that, Rookie Orientation and refresher tests will be conducted until 1 p.m.

Afterwards, all eligible drivers can participate until 6:30 p.m. A second session is scheduled for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Former NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is one notable rookie who will go through orientation on Wednesday. He will be competing for Arrow McLaren in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The 108th Indianapolis 500 is on Sunday, May 26.