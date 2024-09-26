IU Health named new title sponsor of 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

Participants in the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon run down the main straightaway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. More than 20,000 participants are expected at the 47th OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon on May 6, 2023. (Provided Photo/500 Festival)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the Month of May’s biggest events has a new (big) sponsor.

Indiana University Health is the new title sponsor of the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, officials from the 500 Festival announced Thursday.

IU Health will take over for longtime event sponsor OneAmerica Financial.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in the Festival’s history,” the 500 Festival said in a release. “Together, the two organizations aim to enhance the positive impact on health, wellness, and fitness among Hoosiers statewide.”

IU Health is a longtime partner of the 500 Festival and the Mini-Marathon, providing first aid wellness services to runners throughout the race. It has also served as the presenting sponsor of the 500 Festival Education Program since 2014.

“We are thrilled to welcome IU Health as the title sponsor,” Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival, said in a release. “Their commitment to health and wellness has been instrumental in the growth and success of our events. We look forward to collectively expanding our initiatives to inspire fitness and active living across Indiana for all Hoosiers.”

The IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K are scheduled for May 3, 2025. Voted “America’s Best Half Marathon,” this event brings over 20,000 participants from around the world to downtown Indianapolis each May.

Visit indymini.com for event and sign-up information.