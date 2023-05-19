Jewel set to perform national anthem at Indy 500

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 21: Jewel speaks during Jewel's Anxiety Workshop on the Inspire Lounge stage during the second day of The Wellness Experience by Kroger at The Banks on August 21, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and actress Jewel will be performing the national anthem before the start of the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway made the announcement Friday that Jewel will be singing her rendition of our nation’s anthem live Sunday, May 28.

“The singing of the national anthem before the Indy 500 green flag is a signature and iconic moment at the Racing Capital of the World,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “For over a century, we’ve gathered at IMS to salute our nation’s military heroes, and the national anthem performance is a tradition that reminds us all of their sacrifice and bravery. Jewel’s rendition will be a memorable and moving experience for fans at the track and watching from home on NBC.”

Jewel became a multi-platinum recording artist who released one of the best-selling records of all time, “Pieces of You” and has earned 26 music award nominations.

Fans can purchase tickets for the 107th Indianapolis 500 online.