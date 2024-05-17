Josef Newgarden receives final Indy 500 winner’s quilt

2023 Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden (center) helps hold up the quilt made for him by the late Jeanetta Holder with help from Holder's family and others. Holder, known by drivers and fans as the "Quilt Lady," made quilts for Indy 500 winners starting in 1976. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis 500)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ahead of Fast Friday, last year’s Indy 500 winner, Josef Newgarden, was presented with his winner’s quilt at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It was a bittersweet moment because the woman who made the quilt, Jeanetta “The Quilt Lady” Holder, passed away in December.

The quilt for Newgarden was her final piece of work for the race. She made one for each Indy 500 winner since 1976.

Holder’s family presented the quilt to Newgarden around 9:30 a.m., about a half-hour before gates at IMS opened to the public.

Josef Newgarden receives Indy 500 winner’s quilt