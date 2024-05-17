Joseph Newgarden receives final Indy 500 winner’s quilt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ahead of Fast Friday, last year’s Indy 500 winner, Josef Newgarden, was presented with his winner’s quilt at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It was a bittersweet moment because the woman who made the quilt, Jeanetta “The Quilt Lady” Holder, passed away in December.

The quilt for Newgarden was her final piece of work for the race. She made one for each Indy 500 winner since 1976.

Holder’s family presented the quilt to Newgarden around 9:30 a.m., about a half-hour before gates at IMS opened to the public.