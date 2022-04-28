Month of May

May 2022 schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday released its schedule for the Indianapolis 500 and other events in the month of May.

“We have looked forward to a ‘normal’ Month of May for more than two years, and we can’t wait to see all of our loyal fans at the Racing Capital of the World,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a news release. “But as anyone who has attended even one Indianapolis 500 or GMR Grand Prix knows, there is nothing ordinary about this magical time of the year at IMS. It’s so special, with action, excitement and memories every single day. We truly welcome everyone back home again.”

The schedule came out a day after IMS announced the second day of qualifying will be extended into two rounds.

All times in the schedule are local, and subject to change. Ticket information is available online.

Ninth GMR Grand Prix public schedule

Friday, May 13 (General admission $20)

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open.

Public Gates Open. 8-8:30 a.m.: USF2000 Qualifying.

USF2000 Qualifying. 8:45-9:15 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Qualifying.

Indy Pro 2000 Qualifying. 9:30-10:30 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series Practice 1.

NTT IndyCar Series Practice 1. 10:45-11:30 a.m.: Indy Lights Practice 1.

Indy Lights Practice 1. 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1.

USF2000 Race 1. 12:45-1:45 p.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2. 2-2:30 p.m.: Indy Lights Qualifying.

Indy Lights Qualifying. 2:45-3:35 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 1.

Indy Pro 2000 Race 1. 4-5:15 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series NTT P1 Award Qualifying.

NTT IndyCar Series NTT P1 Award Qualifying. 5:35-6:30 p.m.: Indy Lights Race 1 (35 laps or 55 minutes).

Saturday, May 14 (General Admission $40; Reserved Seats Start at $41)

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open.

Public Gates Open. 8:05-8:50 a.m.: USF2000 Race 2.

USF2000 Race 2. 9:10-10 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 2.

Indy Pro 2000 Race 2. 10:30-11 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series Warmup.

NTT IndyCar Series Warmup. 11:15-11:55 a.m.: USF2000 Race 3.

USF2000 Race 3. 12:10-1 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 3.

Indy Pro 2000 Race 3. 1:20-2:15 p.m.: Indy Lights Race 2 (35 laps or 55 minutes).

Indy Lights Race 2 (35 laps or 55 minutes). 2:40-3:05 p.m.: Silver/Bronze Badge Grid Walk.

Silver/Bronze Badge Grid Walk. 3:30 p.m.: Ninth GMR Grand Prix (85 laps).

Ninth GMR Grand Prix (85 laps). 5:45 p.m.: GMR Grand Prix Post-Race Track Invasion.

Indianapolis 500 public schedule

Tuesday, May 17 (General Admission $15)

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open.

Public Gates Open. 9-11 a.m.: Veteran Practice.

Veteran Practice. 1-3 p.m.: Rookie Orientation Program, Veteran Refresher Tests.

Rookie Orientation Program, Veteran Refresher Tests. 3-6 p.m.: Open Practice.

Wednesday, May 18-Thursday, May 19 (General Admission $15)

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open.

Public Gates Open. Noon-6 p.m.: Open Practice

Fast Friday, May 20 (General Admission $15)

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open.

Public Gates Open. Noon-6 p.m.: Open Practice.

Open Practice. 6:15 p.m.: Qualifications Draw.

Saturday, May 21 (General Admission $20)

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open.

Public Gates Open. 9-10:30 a.m.: Pre-Qualifying Practice (Two groups).

Pre-Qualifying Practice (Two groups). Noon-5:50 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series Qualifying (Setting positions 13-33 or 13-30 if there are more than 33 entries).

Sunday, May 22 (General Admission $20)

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open.

Public Gates Open. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Last Chance Practice, if necessary.

Last Chance Practice, if necessary. 12:30-2 p.m.: Top 12 Practice.

Top 12 Practice. 2-3 p.m.: Last Chance Qualifying, if necessary (Positions 31-33).

Last Chance Qualifying, if necessary (Positions 31-33). 4 p.m.: Top 12 Qualifying.

Top 12 Qualifying. 5:10 p.m.: Firestone Fast Six Qualifying for NTT P1 Award.

Firestone Fast Six Qualifying for NTT P1 Award. 5:40 p.m.: NTT P1 Award Presentation.

Monday, May 23 (General Admission $15; Infield access only for fans)

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Public Gates Open (Gates 2, 4, 6S, 7, 7S only).

Public Gates Open (Gates 2, 4, 6S, 7, 7S only). Noon-2 p.m.: Open Practice.

Tuesday, May 24, through Thursday, May 26

No track activity.

Friday, May 27 (Carb Day General Admission $40)

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open.

Public Gates Open. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Final Practice.

Final Practice. 2:30-4 p.m.: IndyCar Pit Stop Challenge.

IndyCar Pit Stop Challenge. 4-6 p.m.: Miller Lite Carb Day Concert, Turn 3 infield.

Saturday, May 29 (Legends Day General Admission $10)

8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Public Gates Open.

Public Gates Open. 9-10 a.m.: Full Field Driver Autograph Session, Pagoda Plaza.

Full Field Driver Autograph Session, Pagoda Plaza. 10:30 a.m.: Public Drivers’ Meeting, Tower Terrace.

Public Drivers’ Meeting, Tower Terrace. Noon-1:30 p.m.: AES 500 Festival Parade, downtown Indianapolis

AES 500 Festival Parade, downtown Indianapolis 7 p.m.: Firestone Legends Day Concert, TCU Amphitheater in White River State Park, downtown Indianapolis.

Sunday May 29 (Race Day General Admission $50; Reserved Seats Start at $55)