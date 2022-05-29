Month of May

Miles: ‘The generational stories are great’ at 2022 Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Who will take the checkered flag at the 2022 Indianapolis 500?

Storylines are abundant leading up to the race.

Active legends like Helio Castroneves and Scott Dixon have returned for another run at glory. Experienced rookies like Jimmie Johnson and Romain Grosjean will be making their Indianapolis 500 debuts.

Mark Miles, President and CEO, Penske Entertainment Corp., spoke with News 8’s Drew Blair on race morning.

“So, so little separating one from 20th, but the generational stories are great,” Miles said. “Even even the old school has rookies like Jimmie Johnson. It’s, it’s really great. It’ll be fascinating to see if today’s the day when one of the young guys pushes a veteran out of the way a little bit.”

