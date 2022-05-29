Minute-by-minute planner for the 2022 Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway has released a minute-by-minute breakdown of festivities before and during the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500.
- 5 a.m.-1 p.m.: Ticket and Credential Office Open
- 6 a.m.: Public Gates Open
- 7 a.m.: Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light Gates Open
- 8:15 a.m.: Snake Pit – Yellow Claw Begins
- 8:45 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Begins
- 8:55 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Reaches Checkpoint 1 – South Pit Gate
- 9 a.m.: DJ Slater Begins on Pagoda 3 Stage
- 9:05 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Reaches Checkpoint 2 – Pagoda Plaza
- 9:10 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Reaches Checkpoint 3 – IMS Midway
- 9:15 a.m.: Snake Pit – Steve Aoki Begins
- 9:38 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Marches Reaches Checkpoint 4 – Band Gate
- 9:50 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Departs from Band Gate
- 10:10 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Arrives at Yard of Bricks
- 10:22 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Dedication – Fred Lissalde and J. Douglas Boles
- 10:25 a.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash” (Purdue University Band)
- 10:30 a.m.: Cars to the Grid
- Snake Pit – Deadmau5 begins
- 10:31 a.m.: Green Flag Delivery in Turn 1 by IU Health Helicopter
- 10:37 a.m.: Green Flag & Past Winners’ Lap Departs Turn 1
- 10:51 a.m.: Historic Race Cars Laps
- 10:55 a.m.: All Cars on the Grid
- 11:25 a.m.: Military Appreciation Lap from Turn 4
- 11:47 a.m.: Pace Car Driver Introduction
- 11:47 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
- 12:03 p.m.: Red Bull “Keys to the Track” Stunt Team Begins – Turn 2/Turn 4
- 12:06 p.m.: Military March Begins
- 12:12 p.m.: “God Bless America” – Victory Podium
- 12:14 p.m.: Military Address – Gen. Daniel Hokanson (U.S. Army) from Victory Podium
- 12:18 p.m.: Presentation of Colors
- 12:18 p.m.: Invocation by Archdiocese of Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson – Trackside Stage
- 12:19 p.m.: Rifle Volley – Victory Podium
- 12:20 p.m.: “Taps” Begins – Flag Stand
- 12:21 p.m.: “America the Beautiful” Begins – Girl Named Tom
- 12:24 p.m.: National Anthem Begins – Jordan Fisher
- 12:26 p.m.: First Flyover, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
- 12:29 p.m.: “Drivers to Your Cars” – Grand Marshal Blake Shelton
- 12:36 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison
- 12:37 p.m.: Second Flyover, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
- 12:38 p.m.: Command Introduction
- 12:38 p.m.: “Start Your Engines” Command – Roger Penske from Victory Podium
- 12:45 p.m.: Green Flag – 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 Laps)
- 12:50 p.m.: Snake Pit – Martin Garrix Begins
- 2:35 p.m.: Snake Pit – Galantis Begins