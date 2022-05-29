Month of May

Minute-by-minute planner for the 2022 Indianapolis 500

(WISH Photo)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway has released a minute-by-minute breakdown of festivities before and during the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

  • 5 a.m.-1 p.m.: Ticket and Credential Office Open
  • 6 a.m.: Public Gates Open
  • 7 a.m.: Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light Gates Open
  • 8:15 a.m.: Snake Pit – Yellow Claw Begins
  • 8:45 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Begins
  • 8:55 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Reaches Checkpoint 1 – South Pit Gate
  • 9 a.m.: DJ Slater Begins on Pagoda 3 Stage
  • 9:05 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Reaches Checkpoint 2 – Pagoda Plaza
  • 9:10 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Reaches Checkpoint 3 – IMS Midway
  • 9:15 a.m.: Snake Pit – Steve Aoki Begins
  • 9:38 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Marches Reaches Checkpoint 4 – Band Gate
  • 9:50 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Departs from Band Gate
  • 10:10 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy March Arrives at Yard of Bricks
  • 10:22 a.m.: Borg-Warner Trophy Dedication – Fred Lissalde and J. Douglas Boles
  • 10:25 a.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash” (Purdue University Band)
  • 10:30 a.m.: Cars to the Grid
  • Snake Pit – Deadmau5 begins
  • 10:31 a.m.: Green Flag Delivery in Turn 1 by IU Health Helicopter
  • 10:37 a.m.: Green Flag & Past Winners’ Lap Departs Turn 1
  • 10:51 a.m.: Historic Race Cars Laps
  • 10:55 a.m.: All Cars on the Grid
  • 11:25 a.m.: Military Appreciation Lap from Turn 4
  • 11:47 a.m.: Pace Car Driver Introduction
  • 11:47 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
  • 12:03 p.m.: Red Bull “Keys to the Track” Stunt Team Begins – Turn 2/Turn 4
  • 12:06 p.m.: Military March Begins
  • 12:12 p.m.: “God Bless America” – Victory Podium
  • 12:14 p.m.: Military Address – Gen. Daniel Hokanson (U.S. Army) from Victory Podium
  • 12:18 p.m.: Presentation of Colors
  • 12:18 p.m.: Invocation by Archdiocese of Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson – Trackside Stage
  • 12:19 p.m.: Rifle Volley – Victory Podium
  • 12:20 p.m.: “Taps” Begins – Flag Stand
  • 12:21 p.m.: “America the Beautiful” Begins – Girl Named Tom
  • 12:24 p.m.: National Anthem Begins – Jordan Fisher
  • 12:26 p.m.: First Flyover, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
  • 12:29 p.m.: “Drivers to Your Cars” – Grand Marshal Blake Shelton
  • 12:36 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison
  • 12:37 p.m.: Second Flyover, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
  • 12:38 p.m.: Command Introduction
  • 12:38 p.m.: “Start Your Engines” Command – Roger Penske from Victory Podium
  • 12:45 p.m.: Green Flag – 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 Laps)
  • 12:50 p.m.: Snake Pit – Martin Garrix Begins
  • 2:35 p.m.: Snake Pit – Galantis Begins

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Proposals and more: creating memories at the Indianapolis 500

Month of May /

Inside the 2022 Snake Pit at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

News /

Firestone talks tires for Indianapolis 500

Month of May /

Cannons fire, opening gates to Indianapolis 500

Month of May /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.