Molson Coors extends partnership with IMS, IndyCar

The pagoda and Gasoline Alley during practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Molson Coors has extended its multiyear partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar, ensuring race fans can crack open an ice-cold Miller Lite at IMS for years to come.

As part of the deal, the iconic beers produced by Molson Coors will continue as the Official Beer of the Indianapolis 500, Brickyard Weekend, IMS, IndyCar, and the NTT IndyCar Series.

The company’s sponsorship of Miller Lite Carb Day will continue, and its role as title sponsor of the Coors Light Snake Pit — an epic EDM concert staged in Turn 3 during the Indy 500 — will be expanded.

“For nearly half a century, Miller Lite and Coors Light have helped celebrate motorsport’s greatest moments both on and off track. We can’t wait to fuel this historic partnership for years to come,” Bill Averill, Molson Coors vice president of marketing activation, said.

Miller’s relationship with IMS dates back to 1977 when Miller Brewing Company sponsored the Indianapolis 500 Pit Stop Challenge won by driver Jim McElreath and chief mechanic Dave Klym.

Coors has been involved with IMS and the Indianapolis 500 since 1996 when it started sponsorship of the Pit Stop Challenge. It has sponsored Carb Day and other Month of May activities since then.

The 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season begins Sunday, March 10, with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Tickets for the 108th Indianapolis 500, all Month of May events at IMS — including Miller Lite Carb Day and Coors Lite Snake Pit — are on sale at IMS.com. Race day general admission is $45, and reserved seating starts at $65.