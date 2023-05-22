Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

One-on-one with Indy 500 pole winner Alex Palou

by: Andrew Chernoff
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Chip Ganassi Racing won its third straight Indy 500 pole on Sunday afternoon.

But this year, it’s not going to be Scott Dixon who starts up front for the big race.

Instead, Alex Palou will lead the field to green for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“(It) Means the world to me right now,” said Palou.

Palou’s four-lap average was 234.217 mph, the fastest Indy 500 speed for a pole winner in history.

“What else could you ask for after a pole?” said Palou.

Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay will start second, while Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist will start third.

News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff spoke with Palou on Sunday evening. Click on the video above to watch their conversation.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMS prepares to revive tradition...
Local News /
Record-breaking front row is set,...
Month of May /
Palou’s record run earns Ganassi...
Motorsports /
Larson dominates for third NASCAR...
Motorsports /
Della Penna Foundation works to...
Month of May /
Graham Rahal bumped out of...
Month of May /
Chevrolet, McLaren soar as Rahal...
Month of May /
Dixon, Palou swap engines as...
Month of May /