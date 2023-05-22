One-on-one with Indy 500 pole winner Alex Palou

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Chip Ganassi Racing won its third straight Indy 500 pole on Sunday afternoon.

But this year, it’s not going to be Scott Dixon who starts up front for the big race.

Instead, Alex Palou will lead the field to green for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“(It) Means the world to me right now,” said Palou.

Palou’s four-lap average was 234.217 mph, the fastest Indy 500 speed for a pole winner in history.

“What else could you ask for after a pole?” said Palou.

Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay will start second, while Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist will start third.

