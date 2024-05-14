Opening day of Indianapolis 500 practice hampered by rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The green flag for the month’s first Indianapolis 500 practice session flew Tuesday morning.

Cars were supposed to take off right at 9 a.m., but there was a slight delay due to weather, according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles.

Practice officially started at 9:03 a.m. At about 9:30, the caution flag came out because of rain around Turn. Just before 9:45 a.m., practice was delayed due to track conditions.

IndyCar Series officials have not indicated if or when practice would resume.

Boles says track and series officials are closely monitoring the forecast.

“When we went to bed last night, I didn’t think we’d get any running in today,” Boles said not long after the track opened. “The fact that we’re just getting a little in right now is a benefit and hopefully, we’ll have a better week as we start tomorrow.”

Despite Monday’s delays, Boles says the excitement at IMS is just starting.

“I’ve got a big smile on my face,” Boles said. “I can’t take it off because [we’re] getting to see cars on track. There’s nothing like IndyCars on the oval.”

It’s not all about racing, though. For the third year in a row, IMS hosted a naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens on opening day.

No matter what the weather does on Monday, a second practice session is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Practice will also be held on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Tickets for each practice session are $25. Kids 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. A separate ticket is required for entry each day. Click here to see all Indy 500 practice details.

Boles says ticket sales are up from this point last year and reserved seats could sell out soon.

“We’re like 16,000 units above where we were last year,” Boles said. “I think we could see a reserve seat sell out sometime next week. So we keep our fingers crossed. That’s really a testament to how much the fans love this and how they continue to bring new people to the speedway every year [to] celebrate this thing that we do as Hoosiers every year on Memorial Day weekend.”

If reserve seats sell out, Boles says IMS will continue general admission ticket sales through race day on Sunday, May 26.

2024 Indianapolis 500 Practice Schedule