Over 300,000 race fans set to visit IMS, officials assure readiness with government backing

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The crowds at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be pouring in from everywhere to watch the race.

Carb Day is tomorrow.

As more people descend on the track, officials are highlighting new safety measures.

IMS officials say there’s going to be a lot going on over the weekend.

Law enforcement wants to make sure that the tens of thousands of people who will be visiting the track stay safe and that includes new technology and a large police presence.

“It will feel like an Indianapolis 500 is supposed to feel like. It’s going to be that amazing energy that we all expect and love to see,” IMS president, Doug Boles, said.

In just a matter of days, around 300,000 race fans will be descending onto the track on Sunday.

Boles says with the help of local, state, and federal agencies they’re prepared to face the large crowds.

There will also be new metal detectors at each gate that are set up to detect weapons.

“What are fans will notice if they haven’t been here at all yet this month is we are focused on keeping everybody safe and this is the first year that we have metal detectors at all of our pedestrian gates. We have the open gate system,” Boles said.

The Speedway Police Department says preparations begin months in advance for Race Day weekend.

They say there will be about 1,100 officers either in uniform or under cover and multiple federal agencies.

“We’ve got about 30 federal agencies here providing support of some form or another based on their expertise. About half of the Department of Homeland Security’s operational components are here as well.. so it’s a privilege for us to be here to support the chief,” Aaron Batt, from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said.

There will also be explosive detection canine support and helicopter support.

They’re asking that people arrive early to keep things running smoothly at the gates.

“Do we have confidence that it’s going to get or see what it’s supposed to see, 100%? What we don’t know is how much of those other things that people might carry also sets it off. That’s why we’re really trying to warn people that if you’re bringing things with large batteries if you’re bringing a computer,” Boles said.

He said, “A lot of those things will set it off, but it it’s just your traditional cooler with your drinks and your sandwiches and maybe your radio scanner you’re going to be fine.”

The Speedway Police Department says while they have all these security measures in place they’re reminding everyone that if you see something say something.