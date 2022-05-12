Month of May

Pacers PG Tyrese Haliburton teams up Mario Andretti at GMR Grand Prix

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers watches in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 15, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday ahead of the green flag at the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course, recently acquired Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton will continue his informal Hoosier state welcome tour alongside legendary driver Mario Andretti.

Andretti will pilot the IndyCar two-seater and chauffeur Haliburton around the 14-turn road course on Saturday just before race at 3:45 p.m.

Haliburton was acquired from the Sacramento Kings in early February ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and impressed during the second half of the season despite the Pacers struggles as a team.

The 22-year-old is considered one of the NBA’s top up-and-coming point guards, posting a line 17.5 points per game, and 9.6 assists per game in 26 games with Indiana to close the 2022 season.